Mamata leads protests against CBI arrests

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Women wail near the fake encounter site where two Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian forces in Khonmoh Srinagar

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Mamata leads protests against CBI arrests

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Kolkata, May 18 KMS):Protests erupted in West Bengal after three Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including two Cabinet ministers and an MLA, and a former minister were arrested this morning by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting case.

In a dramatic move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee landed in the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata, where her arrested colleagues were kept, and offered to court arrest protesting the detention.

Mamta argued that the permission of the Assembly Speaker should have been taken before arresting the TMC leaders. She spent nearly six hours at Nizam Palace before leaving for a Cabinet meeting.

Defying lockdown norms, a large number of TMC supporters gathered and threw stones at the central forces deployed there. TMC supporters also held demonstrations outside the Raj Bhawan and at several other places.
The arrested leaders include Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and Sobhan Chatterjee, former TMC minister.

The Narada sting operation carried out in 2014 allegedly showed a number of TMC leaders, including the four arrested, accepting bribe from journalist Mathew Samuel, posing as a businessman.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: