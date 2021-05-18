Muslim man lynched by Hindu fanatics to death in India

New Delhi, May 18 (KMS): Asif Khan, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat district, Haryana, was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups, after forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Raam”.

Khan’s relatives said that he was travelling with his friends from Khalilpur, his home village, to Sohna to get medicines.

“A group of 15 stopped the car and started abusing the passengers. They shouted “maar mulle ko” — Kill Muslims— and lynched Khan”, Hasan Kha, Khan’s uncle told media.

No arrest has been made so far, according to the family.

Rashid (31) and Wasif (22), co-passengers with Khan were also assaulted but survived the attack. Rashid remains in critical care.

“The mob hit the car from behind and when they stopped the car they hurled stones at the car,” says Hasan. ” The other two escaped the attack but Khan was captured and lynched”.

Khan was found dead in Nangli, a village on the outskirts of Sonha, Haryana. KMS—1K

Like this: Like Loading...