Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killing of 2 Kashmiri youth by Indian troops

Islamabad, May 18 (KMS): Pakistan has strongly condemned extrajudicial killing of two more innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, said, Pakistan strongly condemns the extrajudicial killing of two more innocent Kashmiris in Khanmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar by the Indian occupational forces in IIOJK.

He said the impunity granted to Indian occupational forces has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth through extrajudicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The spokesperson said Pakistan has consistently emphasized that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupational forces warrant an investigation by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupational forces to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book, he added.

