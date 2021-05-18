Program for anniversaries of Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Picture of the day

Women wail near the fake encounter site where two Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian forces in Khonmoh Srinagar

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Program for anniversaries of Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Yesterday’s killing in Srinagar was fake encounter

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has announced the comprehensive programme to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the martyrs of Hawal.

It was on May 21 in 1990 that Mirwaiz Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar. On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. On the same day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar.

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, an extensive campaign would be launched on social media from today till 21st May to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris. Posters and banners will also be displayed all across the occupied territory. The Mirwaiz has appealed to the people of the occupied territory to observe complete strike and keeping in view SOPs of Covid-19 hold a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on 21st May. He said that prayer meetings will be held all across the territory on this day. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world to hold protest rallies and prayer meetings from today to Friday. He said that a press conference will be held on 19th May at National Press Club, Islamabad, and on 21st May special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the yesterday’s killing of two Kashmiri youth at Khonmoh in Srinagar has turned out to be another case of fake encounter staged by Indian troops in the territory. The residents of the area categorically rejected the Indian military authorities’ claim that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter. They told media that it was a clear case of fake encounter as has been a practice of the Indian troops. The eyewitnesses said the youth had just come to Khonmoh from Pulwama to meet their friends and relatives while the troops took them into custody and killed them when they tried to flee.

APHC Secretary Public Relations, Bashir Ahmad Andrabi, in a statement condemned the killing of the youth in fake encounter. He deplored that whenever Indian troops get furious they resort to brisk firing on common masses as if they enjoy hunting. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement led by Ahmed Faisal visited Kakapora area of Pulwama to pay tributes to the martyred youth.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party in their statements urged world human rights bodies to take notice of the ongoing spree of killings and arrests by Indian occupational forces during the ongoing cordon and search operations in the territory.

A protest demonstration led by Abdul Hameed Lone was held outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists and killing of innocent youth in fake encounters. The protest was organized by Tehreek-e-Fikr-o-Aetiqad which is led by incarcerated Kashmiri leader Maulana Sarjan Barkati.


