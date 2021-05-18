Program for anniversaries of Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Yesterday’s killing in Srinagar was fake encounter

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has announced the comprehensive programme to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the martyrs of Hawal.

It was on May 21 in 1990 that Mirwaiz Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar. On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. On the same day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar.

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, an extensive campaign would be launched on social media from today till 21st May to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris. Posters and banners will also be displayed all across the occupied territory. The Mirwaiz has appealed to the people of the occupied territory to observe complete strike and keeping in view SOPs of Covid-19 hold a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on 21st May. He said that prayer meetings will be held all across the territory on this day. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world to hold protest rallies and prayer meetings from today to Friday. He said that a press conference will be held on 19th May at National Press Club, Islamabad, and on 21st May special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the yesterday’s killing of two Kashmiri youth at Khonmoh in Srinagar has turned out to be another case of fake encounter staged by Indian troops in the territory. The residents of the area categorically rejected the Indian military authorities’ claim that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter. They told media that it was a clear case of fake encounter as has been a practice of the Indian troops. The eyewitnesses said the youth had just come to Khonmoh from Pulwama to meet their friends and relatives while the troops took them into custody and killed them when they tried to flee.

APHC Secretary Public Relations, Bashir Ahmad Andrabi, in a statement condemned the killing of the youth in fake encounter. He deplored that whenever Indian troops get furious they resort to brisk firing on common masses as if they enjoy hunting. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement led by Ahmed Faisal visited Kakapora area of Pulwama to pay tributes to the martyred youth.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party in their statements urged world human rights bodies to take notice of the ongoing spree of killings and arrests by Indian occupational forces during the ongoing cordon and search operations in the territory.

A protest demonstration led by Abdul Hameed Lone was held outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists and killing of innocent youth in fake encounters. The protest was organized by Tehreek-e-Fikr-o-Aetiqad which is led by incarcerated Kashmiri leader Maulana Sarjan Barkati.

