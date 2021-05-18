Sehrai’s widow suffers heart attack

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the widow of the martyred Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and senior APHC leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, suffered mild heart attack on Monday.

Sara Ashraf suffered attack when she learnt about her sons Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai being booked by Indian authorities under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“As she heard that her two sons have been booked under UAPA, she felt pain in her chest and was taken to hospital where doctors said she suffered mild heart attack.”

Meanwhile, Modi regime has booked two sons of martyred leader under the black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for “raising anti-India slogans” at their father’s funeral on May 6, 2021 in Lolab area of Kupwara district. The duo was arrested on May 15 from their Srinagar residence and taken to Kupwara police station.

Muhammad Asraf Sehrai died in Udhampore jail custody on May 5. KMS-2R

