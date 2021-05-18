Staff member at NZ High Commission in India dies of Covid

New Delhi, May 18 (KMS): New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says a long-serving staff member at the New Zealand High Commission in India has died of Covid-19.

Mahuta said it was a local staffer, not a New Zealander, who passed away on May 16 in an Indian hospital. She said she was confident that New Zealand staff provided all the support “as best as they could” to the staffer.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a long-serving New Zealand High Commission employee in New Delhi. Our thoughts and aroha are with the family at this time,” Mahuta told media Tuesday.

“Any loss of life is extremely sad, and I know the Mfat [Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade] whanau will be grieving at this time, and they need time to process what has happened.

The staff member joined the High Commission in 1968, during the time that Sir Edmund Hillary was New Zealand’s High Commissioner to India.

“New Zealand truly values and supports the work he gave to subsequent heads of mission, New Zealand staff and our country,” Mahuta said. “I join with Mfat in expressing sadness for the loss of life.” — Courtesy NewstalkZB

