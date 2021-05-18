Unidentified body found in Baramulla

Indian police arrest Kashmiri youth in Delhi

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): An unidentified male body was found in Baramulla district.

The deceased was likely to be a non-local. His body was found lying in Pattan near Poineer School Hanjiwera of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested a 24-year Kashmiri youth John Mohammad in Delhi. The police said that the youth was arrested from a hotel in Pahargan area. It claimed that he was tasked to kill Swami Yati Narsinghanand, a Hindu priest who had allegedly made blasphemous remarks.

