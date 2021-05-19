Coronavirus claims 4,529 lives in India

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

New Delhi, May 19 (KMS): India saw record 4,529 deaths and 267,533 COVID-related infections in a single day.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in one day since the outbreak of pandemic in India.

As per the data issued by the Indian Health Ministry the fresh killings pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 283,248, while fresh infections took the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330.

While Indian state of Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for largest number of cases being reported last week.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said over 270 doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday. At 78, Bihar saw the maximum number of deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22). According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

“The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront,” IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said.

It is shocking that the families in Bihar are yet to receive the promised compensation,” said Dr Ajay Kumar, vice president of the Indian Medical Association, Bihar. Dr Ajay said the Indian government had announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) to family members of a doctor who caught, and succumbed to the disease, because they were treating COVID-19 patients, while the Bihar state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh (Rs 4 million).

