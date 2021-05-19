Coronavirus claims 4,529 lives in India

Picture of the day

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Coronavirus claims 4,529 lives in India

Coronavirus
Kashmir Media Service

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

A patient wearing an oxygen mask is wheeled inside a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India, April 21, 2021 [Amit Dave/REUTERS]New Delhi, May 19 (KMS): India saw record 4,529 deaths and 267,533 COVID-related infections in a single day.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in one day since the outbreak of pandemic in India.

As per the data issued by the Indian Health Ministry the fresh killings pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 283,248, while fresh infections took the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330.

While Indian state of Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for largest number of cases being reported last week.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said over 270 doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday. At 78, Bihar saw the maximum number of deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22). According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

“The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront,” IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said.

It is shocking that the families in Bihar are yet to receive the promised compensation,” said Dr Ajay Kumar, vice president of the Indian Medical Association, Bihar. Dr Ajay said the Indian government had announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) to family members of a doctor who caught, and succumbed to the disease, because they were treating COVID-19 patients, while the Bihar state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh (Rs 4 million).


