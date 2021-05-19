Picture of the day

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory urging people to make the shutdown on Friday (May 21) a success.

Call for shutdown has been given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

The posters pasted on walls, pillars and electricity poles by the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Wariseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir asked the people of the occupied territory to hold anti-India and pro-freedom demonstrations outside mosques on Friday. They asked the people to display placards with slogans in favour of freedom, calling for release of detainees and condemning the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth.

The posters called upon the people of the occupied territory to hold Quran Khawani for the martyrs and visit graveyards to pay homage to them. They urged the Kashmiris to launch an extensive campaign on social media to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris.

The posters also appealed to the Imams and Khateebs of mosques to hold special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs on Friday.


