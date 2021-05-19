IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory urging people to make the shutdown on Friday (May 21) a success.

Call for shutdown has been given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

The posters pasted on walls, pillars and electricity poles by the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Wariseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir asked the people of the occupied territory to hold anti-India and pro-freedom demonstrations outside mosques on Friday. They asked the people to display placards with slogans in favour of freedom, calling for release of detainees and condemning the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth.

The posters called upon the people of the occupied territory to hold Quran Khawani for the martyrs and visit graveyards to pay homage to them. They urged the Kashmiris to launch an extensive campaign on social media to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris.

The posters also appealed to the Imams and Khateebs of mosques to hold special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs on Friday.

