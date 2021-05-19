Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops carried out cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kupwara and Baramulla.

The residents of Tekkipora, Gadpora, Chottipora and Manzimpora areas of Shopian and Sadoora in Islamabad said that personnel of Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Forces and Special Operation Group continued search operations causing fear among the masses.

They said that Indian troops and police personnel are forcibly barging into the houses and misbehaving with females. They said these forces’ personnel are also COVID-19 infected which is new threat to the life of people.

Indian troops claimed that two pistols and eleven bullets were recovered during a CASO in Surankote area of Poonch district.

Meanwhile, a detainee Harpindar Singh lodged at Pulwama sub-jail died in the prison on Tuesday morning. The jail authorities claimed that he had fallen unconscious in the jail and was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

The police claimed that Harpinder, who was a truck driver, was arrested on April 12 when they recovered drugs from his truck.

