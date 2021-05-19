Masood calls for Muslim unity to end plight of Palestinians and Kashmiris

Muzaffarabad, May 19 (KMS):The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan, has said that the unity among the Muslims is vital for ending the plights of the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing deep sense of shock over the indiscriminate bombardment in Gaza and other areas of Palestine, martyrdom of innocent Palestinian and the massive destruction of their property, President Khan said that Muslims in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir are being targeted because of their religion and belief.

The end of this tyranny and injustice is possible only when the Muslims across the world get united by overcoming their petty differences and for the greater interest of Muslim Ummah, he emphasized.

“Our brother and sisters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) have been facing agonies which have no precedence in the history,” the AJK president added.

Highlighting the decades-long atrocities of India and Israel, he said: “The People of Kashmir and Palestine have been imprisoned in their own homes and deprived of their land, homes, businesses as well as essential commodities to survive.

Saying that the entire disputed state of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into an open prison by the Indian occupying forces, Masood Khan regretted that the youths in IOJK are being killed, maimed, injured and blinded every day for demanding freedom and right to self-determination.

He said that thousands of political leaders and political activists who were arrested in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after August 2019, are still lodged in jails in India and IOJK where they were subjected to the worst forms of torture.

“No medical facilities are being provided to Kashmiri detainees in Jails, which puts the lives of hundreds of these prisoners in grave danger,” he warned.

The AJK President said that despite the worst anti-Kashmir measures of the Indian government and the oppression of its occupying army, the people of IOJK are in high spirits and they are determined to continue struggle for freedom of their motherland and to take the movement to its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...