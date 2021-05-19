Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Masood calls for Muslim unity to end plight of Palestinians and Kashmiris

Muzaffarabad, May 19 (KMS):The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan, has said that the unity among the Muslims is vital for ending the plights of the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing deep sense of shock over the indiscriminate bombardment in Gaza and other areas of Palestine, martyrdom of innocent Palestinian and the massive destruction of their property, President Khan said that Muslims in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir are being targeted because of their religion and belief.

The end of this tyranny and injustice is possible only when the Muslims across the world get united by overcoming their petty differences and for the greater interest of Muslim Ummah, he emphasized.

“Our brother and sisters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) have been facing agonies which have no precedence in the history,” the AJK president added.

Highlighting the decades-long atrocities of India and Israel, he said: “The People of Kashmir and Palestine have been imprisoned in their own homes and deprived of their land, homes, businesses as well as essential commodities to survive.

Saying that the entire disputed state of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into an open prison by the Indian occupying forces, Masood Khan regretted that the youths in IOJK are being killed, maimed, injured and blinded every day for demanding freedom and right to self-determination.

He said that thousands of political leaders and political activists who were arrested in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after August 2019, are still lodged in jails in India and IOJK where they were subjected to the worst forms of torture.

“No medical facilities are being provided to Kashmiri detainees in Jails, which puts the lives of hundreds of these prisoners in grave danger,” he warned.

The AJK President said that despite the worst anti-Kashmir measures of the Indian government and the oppression of its occupying army, the people of IOJK are in high spirits and they are determined to continue struggle for freedom of their motherland and to take the movement to its logical conclusion.


