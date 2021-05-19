Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi has put India on the brink of destruction

Videos
Kashmir Media Service

Bodies of those died of COVID outbreak in India are being hidden

New Delhi, May 19 (KMS): The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in India is much higher than the official death toll. To cover up the actual number of deaths, bodies of the COVID-19 victims are being dumped in running water and sometimes secretly buried.

Several videos produced by Soch Bharat Production team that went viral on social media show that there is no space left for cremation at crematoriums. The videos show hundreds of bodies floating in the Ganges and buried en masse, even though the bodies must be cremated according to the Hindu religion. Corpses floating in the Ganges and those cremated in crematoriums reflect the dire situation in India.

Social media journalists in these videos say that the world has never seen such a grim picture of India since its independence where in order to hide the bodies of those killed in the epidemic they are sometimes dumped in the Ganges and sometimes buried in the ground en masse. They say that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for this horrific situation.

The journalists say that the situation in the country is very serious and every citizen is forced to move from door to door to save his life. They say that even in this situation, the Indian government has no concern for ordinary citizens and it is trying to gain political mileage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers held massive election rallies participated by thousands of people that led to the spread the deadly virus, but they are seen nowhere today, the journalists said, adding that the BJP government has led the country to this quagmire and if it continues like this, Indians will face starvation soon. They said that in order to prevent the situation from deteriorating further and get the country out of this quagmire, the BJP government must be questioned and every Indian must raise his voice to get an answer.

The social media journalists have also termed Modi a virus more dangerous and venomous than all deadly strains of COVID-19 including Indian variant of coronavirus B.1.617. They say that Modi virus is an imposter that changes its shapes and colours from time to time. They say Modi is a virus that plays with the lives of people, that spreads hatred and corona and it can be recognized from his unique dressing and speech. They say that Modi virus is supported by other variants of its kind including Harsh Vardhan virus, Yogi Virus, and the most venomous and dangerous among them is Amit fake news virus. They said Modi possess all the characteristics of Nazi Hitler. It is to mention here that Harsh Vardhan, Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah are all BJP leaders.


