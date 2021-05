Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a prominent religious figure Engineer Abdul Khaliq Mir died of COVID-19 early morning, today. He was 70.

Engineer Abdul Khaliq Mir of Wadwan area of Badgam was associated with Jamaat-e-Islami of IIOJK and presently was chairman of a private school board. One of his sons was martyred by Indian troops. His other son, who was a freedom activist, died of cancer several years back.

Like this: Like Loading...