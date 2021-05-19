Rich tributes paid to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone

Picture of the day

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Rich tributes paid to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone

APHC reiterates its call for shutdown in IIOJK on Friday

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the martyrs of Hawal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversaries.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, and Hurriyat leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed and Zamruda Habib have urged the people to observe complete strike and conduct a march towards the Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgh in Srinagar on Friday besides holding prayers meetings while strictly following the program announced by the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. They eulogized the services and sacrifices rendered by Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar on May 21 in 1990. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the same day in 2002.

Senior APHC leader and the Jammu Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir will always remember the selfless leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Khawaja Ghani Lone and will follow the path they showed.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in his statement also asked the people to organize protest rallies against the genocide and gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory. Posters appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory urging the Kashmiri people to make the shutdown on Friday a success. The posters were issued by Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Wariseen-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Zamruda Habib and Javaid Ahmed Mir, in their statements maintained that the Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement visited Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar to pay homage to the martyrs including Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone, and victims of Hawal massacre. Speaking on the occasion, the delegation members appealed to the international community to fulfill its obligations regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kupwara and Baramulla, causing immense inconvenience to the local people.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to play his role in resolving the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine to save the Kashmiris and Palestinians from the aggression of India and Israel.


