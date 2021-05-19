Rich tributes paid to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone

APHC reiterates its call for shutdown in IIOJK on Friday

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the martyrs of Hawal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversaries.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, and Hurriyat leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed and Zamruda Habib have urged the people to observe complete strike and conduct a march towards the Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgh in Srinagar on Friday besides holding prayers meetings while strictly following the program announced by the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. They eulogized the services and sacrifices rendered by Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar on May 21 in 1990. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the same day in 2002.

Senior APHC leader and the Jammu Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir will always remember the selfless leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Khawaja Ghani Lone and will follow the path they showed.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in his statement also asked the people to organize protest rallies against the genocide and gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory. Posters appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory urging the Kashmiri people to make the shutdown on Friday a success. The posters were issued by Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Wariseen-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Zamruda Habib and Javaid Ahmed Mir, in their statements maintained that the Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement visited Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar to pay homage to the martyrs including Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone, and victims of Hawal massacre. Speaking on the occasion, the delegation members appealed to the international community to fulfill its obligations regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kupwara and Baramulla, causing immense inconvenience to the local people.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to play his role in resolving the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine to save the Kashmiris and Palestinians from the aggression of India and Israel.

Like this: Like Loading...