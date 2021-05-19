Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other Covid-19 restrictions

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other Covid-19 restrictions

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Soldiers disinfect Taipei main station following a surge of coronavirus disease infections in Taiwan on May 18, 2021.Khartoum, May 19 (KMS): Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the two weeks, the country’s health emergency committee said in a statement.

India’s total Covid-19 caseload topped 25 million on Tuesday, and there are concerns about the spread of a new, highly infectious B.1.617 variant, first found there.

Sudan’s health emergency committee also warned that total Covid-19 cases in the African country could top the 100,000 mark by mid-June if restrictions were not imposed.

The country’s fragile health system has been strained by the coronavirus epidemic, with patients struggling to access hospital beds, oxygen and medications.

Travellers coming from Egypt and Ethiopia would be re-tested the committee said.

The commission also ordered schools and universities to be closed for one month starting immediately, and restricted large social gatherings as well as mass prayers.

It also set a mask mandate in markets, workplaces, and public transport.

The committee reported a total of more than 34,707 cases as of May 16, however officials have said that real numbers are likely to be much higher given low rates of testing.

Source: TheWire.pk


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: