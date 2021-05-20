40 oxygen cylinders go missing from IIOJK hospital

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 oxygen cylinders have gone missing from Sub-District Hospital, Kupwara.

It came to fore during counting that at least 40 cylinders, which were to be sent back to Srinagar, were missing.

The District Health authorities, upon learning about the incident, immediately suspended three staffers at the health facility and also ordered a probe.

Officials said that the hospital authorities were alerted after taking into account the total number of oxygen cylinders in the hospital.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Chief Medical Officer, who accordingly intimated the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara. After that, the CMO ordered a full-fledged probe to fix the responsibility in this regard.

