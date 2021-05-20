APHC condemns abrupt hike in CASOs amid pandemic in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the abrupt hike in cordon and search operations by the Indian occupation forces in a most critical situation when people remain confined to their homes because of COVID-19 pandemic.

APHC’s incharge of Press and Information Division, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, in a press release issued in Srinagar termed it a deliberate attempt to spread coronavirus among the people of Kashmir. He added that during the cordon and search operations people are forced to assemble in large numbers without social distancing and stand upright for hours together or stick glued to the ground without any movement.

He castigated the Indian fascist regime for its inhuman attitude towards the subjugated people of IIOJK. He said that keeping in view the present infernal situation imposed by the presence of one million forces’ personnel and grave threat to the human life on the globe posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian fascist regime is hell bent to endanger the lives of the people of Kashmir, in general, and the incarcerated pro-freedom people languishing in different jails, in particular.

Hakeem Abdul Rasheed paid rich tribute to the unwavering stance and steadfastness of the illegally detained resistance leaders, activists and the brave people of Kashmir. He said, the Indian fascist regime is suffering from the sense of terrible moral defeat at the hands of jailed leadership, including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (house arrest), Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Advocate Zahid Ali, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Farooq Towheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Bashir Ahmad Butt, Raja Merajudin Kalwal and Shahid-ul-Islam, who stood as a gigantic mountain against the Indian military aggression.

The APHC leader urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, and the world community to take serious note of the India’s ruthless and inhuman behaviour towards the Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and save their lives from the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also demanded an early resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes and appealed the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to make the programme announced by the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, including shutdown and a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar tomorrow, 21st May, a grand success to defeat the Indian hegemony and military aggression.

Like this: Like Loading...