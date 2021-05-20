Complete shutdown, march in IIOJK tomorrow

Picture of the day

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Complete shutdown, march in IIOJK tomorrow

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed and a march will be conducted towards Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar, tomorrow, to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre.

Call for the shutdown and the march has been given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has also appealed to the people to observe complete strike, tomorrow, to pay tributes to the martyred leaders.

The agents of Indian secret agencies had shot dead Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq after barging into his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Twelve years later on the same day, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

Besides observing strike and conducting the march, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the program announced by him has appealed to the people of IIOJK to hold prayer meetings all across the territory. He also urged the people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world to hold protest rallies and prayer meetings. As per the program special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Khawaja Firdous, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Hanif Kalis, Dr Musaib, Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad, Democratic Freedom Party, and National Front in their statements said that the services and sacrifices of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the political rights of Kashmiri people and resolution of the Kashmir dispute would always be remembered. They said that the Kashmiri people had not forgotten their martyrs and would continue their mission till it reached its logical conclusion.

National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, in a statement said that the late Mirwaiz was a persuasive, forceful and well-versed orator with unparalleled depth of insight and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was an accomplished political leader and a distinguished legislator. Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, in her statement lauded the role of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone in the peaceful struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

AJK Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Majeed Mir in their statements also eulogized the services and contributions of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, posters pasted in various parts of the territory asked the people of occupied Kashmir to make tomorrow’s program a success. The posters were pasted by the Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League and Youth Wing of Democratic Political Movement.

APHC’s incharge of Press and Information Division, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the abrupt surge in cordon and search operations by Indian troops in IIOJK in the most critical situation when people remain confined to their homes because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian police arrested two youth Jahangir Ahmad and Abdul Hameed in Kupwara town.


