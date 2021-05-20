Complete shutdown, march in IIOJK tomorrow

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed and a march will be conducted towards Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar, tomorrow, to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre.

Call for the shutdown and the march has been given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has also appealed to the people to observe complete strike, tomorrow, to pay tributes to the martyred leaders.

The agents of Indian secret agencies had shot dead Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq after barging into his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Twelve years later on the same day, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

Besides observing strike and conducting the march, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the program announced by him has appealed to the people of IIOJK to hold prayer meetings all across the territory. He also urged the people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world to hold protest rallies and prayer meetings. As per the program special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Khawaja Firdous, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Hanif Kalis, Dr Musaib, Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad, Democratic Freedom Party, and National Front in their statements said that the services and sacrifices of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the political rights of Kashmiri people and resolution of the Kashmir dispute would always be remembered. They said that the Kashmiri people had not forgotten their martyrs and would continue their mission till it reached its logical conclusion.

National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, in a statement said that the late Mirwaiz was a persuasive, forceful and well-versed orator with unparalleled depth of insight and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was an accomplished political leader and a distinguished legislator. Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, in her statement lauded the role of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone in the peaceful struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

AJK Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Majeed Mir in their statements also eulogized the services and contributions of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, posters pasted in various parts of the territory asked the people of occupied Kashmir to make tomorrow’s program a success. The posters were pasted by the Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League and Youth Wing of Democratic Political Movement.

APHC’s incharge of Press and Information Division, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the abrupt surge in cordon and search operations by Indian troops in IIOJK in the most critical situation when people remain confined to their homes because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian police arrested two youth Jahangir Ahmad and Abdul Hameed in Kupwara town.

