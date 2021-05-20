Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq, Ghani Lone

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah has paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their 31st and 20th martyrdom anniversaries respectively.

Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar on May 21 in 1990. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the same day in 2002.

Farooq Abdullah in a statement issued in Srinagar, while paying rich tributes to the late Mirwaiz, said that he was a persuasive, forceful and well-versed orator with unparalleled depth of insight, profundity of scholarship and ease of illuminating exposition. “On his martyrdom anniversary, I pay tributes to him, and pray to Almighty Allah to elevate his station in Jannat,” he added.

Recalling his immense contribution in the field of Islamic learning, theology and contemporary education, Farooq Abdullah said, “One of the standouts among the social-political and religious leaders, he will be remembered for rendering his responsibilities towards the historic Jamia Masjid with devotion.”

He also paid tributes to the Peoples Conference (PC) founder, Abdul Ghani Lone, saying Lone was an accomplished political leader and a distinguished legislator. KMS—1A

