Hurriyet activist died due to COVID in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 58-year-old Hurriyat activist, Mohammad Ayub Khan died due to Covid-19 in Srinagar.

Mohammad Ayub Khan, hailing from Chewaklan of Pulwama district, died at Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar, who had tested positive recently.

Meanwhile, family members of a man, who died allegedly due to the negligence of the doctors and other staff at Govt Medical College, Kathua, held protest against the doctors and the hospital authorities.

“We want justice because our beloved one died allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital staff”, they added.

Like this: Like Loading...