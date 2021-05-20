IIOJK HCBA condoles deaths of Khaliq Mir, Mir Jameel’s son

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has condoled the deaths of Engineer Abdul Khaliq Mir, uncle of advocate Mir Jameel, and the death of 5-day old son of Mir Jameel.

The HCBA spokesman GN Shaheen in a statement issued in Srinagar prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

It is pertinent to mention that one son of the deceased, Engineer Mir, was martyred long before by the Indian army and another son died of cancer.

