Kashmir Media Service

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

IIOJK people concerned about non-availability of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan is expecting to complete the clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine in the current week. — AFP/FileSrinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the majority of the vaccination centers across Srinagar and other districts of the Kashmir Valley continue to be without Covid-19 vaccines, causing worry among people amid the surging coronavirus cases.

Srinagar-based reports quoting residents of the city said that they were returning from vaccination centers without getting a jab. They said that they had come to the vaccination centre after the authorities announced about the resumption of vaccines, but officials at the vaccination centers are saying they haven’t received the supply yet.

A Srinagar resident said that the authorities have made a mockery of this vaccination, “One day they say, they have vaccines available in abundance, and when the vaccine stock ends, then they announce we have received the new shipment.” “Where are the vaccines? I have to take my first dose, where should I get it now?” he asked.

The Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital also confirmed in a media interview that they have not received the fresh supply of vaccines. Similar reports were also received from other centers and other districts of Kashmir about the continuing non-availability of vaccines.

The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines for the past six days in Kashmir. He said, “Not a single person has been vaccinated during the past six days in Kashmir while there has been no paucity of the vaccine in Jammu.”

He said, both the divisions needed to be treated equally and there should not be any irrational or uneven distribution. He said that people who had got the first dose previously too had been left high and dry as their time for the next dose has arrived while there was no availability of the vaccine in Kashmir. He urged the authorities to come to the rescue of the general public at the earliest.

Senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz in a statement issued in Srinagar said, as of now, this vaccine was not available at any hospital in Kashmir. He added that people have started raising their deep concern against the non-availability of anti-COVID vaccines in the territory.

National Conference (NC) leader, Hasnain Masoodi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that he visited various public health facilities in south Kashmir and during his interaction with the patients and medical and paramedical staff learnt about the dearth of vaccine and RT-PCR testing kits. He urged the authorities to ensure adequate supply of vaccines and PPT-PCR testing kits.


