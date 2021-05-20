IIOJK people to observe complete shutdown tomorrow

Picture of the day

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK people to observe complete shutdown tomorrow

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 2o (KMS): In illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the people will observe a complete shutdown, tomorrow, (Friday) to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

A march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar will also be conducted on Friday. Call for the shutdown has been given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, besides the shutdown and march, an extensive campaign will be launched on social media till 21st May to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris. Posters and banners will also be displayed all across the occupied territory. A prayer meeting will be held all across the territory on the day.

The people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world will also hold protest rallies and prayer meetings tomorrow (May 21). Special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.


