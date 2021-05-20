IIOJK people to observe complete shutdown tomorrow

Srinagar, May 2o (KMS): In illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the people will observe a complete shutdown, tomorrow, (Friday) to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

A march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar will also be conducted on Friday. Call for the shutdown has been given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, besides the shutdown and march, an extensive campaign will be launched on social media till 21st May to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris. Posters and banners will also be displayed all across the occupied territory. A prayer meeting will be held all across the territory on the day.

The people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world will also hold protest rallies and prayer meetings tomorrow (May 21). Special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.

