Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested two persons in Kupwara town.

Indian police during a cordon and search operation arrested two youth, Jahangir Ahmad and Abdul Hameed, in main market of the town.

On the other hand, body of a shepherd, who was grazing the cattle, was recovered from Jabla nallah in Uri area of Baramulla district.

