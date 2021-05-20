Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone remembered

#MartyrsBloodNotToGoWaste

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar on May 21 in 1990. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the same day in 2002.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the services, role and sacrifices of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the political rights of Kashmiri people and resolution of the Kashmir dispute were like an open book. He added that the Mirwaiz family led the Kashmiri subjugated people on both religious and political fronts and continued this mission despite difficult and critical situations. Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq stood firm for the permanent solution of Kashmir dispute till his last breath, he maintained.

Paying tributes to Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Agha Al-Moosvi said that Lone sahib was a far-sighted politician. His martyrdom has created a vacuum in the resistance camp that will probably never be filled, he added.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, paying tributes to the martyrs, said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ indigenous liberation movement for long and they would continue their struggle till Kashmir is liberated from the Indian tyranny. He appealed to the United Nations to go beyond passing resolutions and play its role for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians through concrete practical steps.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in his statement in Srinagar said that Kashmiri people had not forgotten their martyrs and would continue their mission till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said that the armed agents of the Indian Army tried to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement on May 21, 1990 and 2002 by martyring the leading leaders of the movement, Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone but they failed in their sinister designs. He added, the day is not far when the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will bring positive results and the Kashmiri people will surely get rid of the Indian slavery.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the martyred leaders played an important role in the ongoing freedom movement. Recalling the contribution of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the ongoing movement, he said that the martyred leaders had dedicated their lives for the sacred cause.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam and Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a joint statement said that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was a great preacher and religious scholar, whose services in the educational and social upliftment of his people will always be remembered with respect. They said that Shaheed Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was a heedful and fearless leader who sacrificed his life for his belief in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in his statement in Srinagar saluted and paid tributes to the religious, political and social services of Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq. He added that the Mirwaiz family had a very special place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir Valley. He also paid rich tributes to Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary, Dr Musaib in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mirwaiz Farooq was a persuasive and well-versed orator and his contribution in the field of Islamic learning, theology and contemporary education would never be forgotten. He said that Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was an accomplished political leader and was very voice for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He expressed solidarity with the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist family, Mohammad Ayub Khan of Pulwama, who lost his life while battling with COVID-19.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on the eve of their anniversaries said that they played a significant role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation struggle. The Kashmiri people, he said, were indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the Kashmir cause. The spokesman said, the world cannot turn away its eyes from Kashmir issue and reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

Hurriyat leader, Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad, in a statement said the Kashmiri people are indebted to the sacrifices of every martyr. He added that both Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone strived for a great cause and sacrificed their lives for it.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League Chairman, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad has paid glowing tributes to the Hawal martyrs, Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and Khaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversaries.

He said that the late Mirwaiz and his ancestors had played significant role in spreading religious education and creating political awakening during the 19th and 20th centuries across the territory, while Abdul Ghani Lone, fought for the right to self-determination. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would never forget the great sacrifices of their martyrs and continue their political peaceful struggle.

Farooq Rehmani also expressed grave concern over the current scenario developing out of the world negligence about the Kashmir dispute and said that human rights violations by the Indian troops were on the rise and youths in every locality were being martyred and their house and properties burnt to ashes in the name of fake encounters or political vendetta.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement in Islamabad said that Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq was a great political leader and fearless religious scholar who stood like a rock against Indian oppression. He said that the people of Kashmir would never forget the invaluable services of Shaheed Molvi Farooq towards the struggle for freedom and Islam. He also paid tributes to Shaheed Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on his death anniversary and said that his sacrifices for the liberation movement and unity of Kashmiris were unforgettable.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement issued in Islamabad, paying glowing tributes to the martyred leaders, called them the true sons of the soil and the pride of Kashmir who laid down their lives for the Kashmir cause.

