Netanyahu, Hitler & Modi; three faces but same fascist mindset

#NetanyahuHitlerModiAllFascists

Islamabad, May 20 (KMS): Benjamin Netanyahu, Adolf Hitler and Narendra Modi are three persons but with a single fascist mindset.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that Narendra Modi is following the line of Netanyahu in grabbing Kashmir. It said, changing demography of Jammu and Kashmir is what Israelis suggested to India. It pointed out that Shimon Peres, the then Foreign Minister of Israel, came to India in 1993 and stated that the only solution to Kashmir problem is to settle Indian Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report said Hitler carried out genocide of Jews, Netanyahu doing the same in Palestine and Narendra Modi massacring the Kashmiris. “Look at Modi you will find Netanyahu and Hitler on his face. Fascism is the common creed of the three – Hitler, Netanyahu and Modi. The Indian persecution tactics in IIOJK are the same used by Israeli in Palestine,” it said.

The report said the close military cooperation between India and Israel poses a serious danger to humanity and world peace. Israeli military equipments have been installed on the Line of Control between the two parts of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

“Netanyahu and Modi are racial supremacists. The hearts of people with humanity bleed on witnessing horrific scenes in Palestine and Kashmir. The sane people must curse Adolf Hitler and Benjamin Netanyahu but don’t forget Narendra Modi as they all are same,” the report added.

