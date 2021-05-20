Posters in IIOJK appeal people to pay tribute to Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have been pasted in various parts of the territory with an appeal to people to pay tribute to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal, tomorrow (Friday).

Posters, pasted by the Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League and Youth Wing of Democratic Political Movement, have asked the Kashmiri people to make tomorrow’s strike a success to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and arrange prayer sessions for the souls of the martyrs.

The Kashmiri people have been further asked to observe complete shutdown tomorrow (Friday) and give a clear message to India that they have not forgotten their martyrs.

