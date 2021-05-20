Shehryar Afridi urges HR organisations to press India for release of Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai’s relatives

Islamabad, May 20 (KMS): The Chairman of Pakistan’s Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday deplored the arrests of the close family members of prominent martyred APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai by the Indian polce in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and rights activists to take note of illegal arrests of close relatives of Ashraf Sehrai.

Chairing a condolence reference hosted by Parliamentary Kashmir Committee for martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and all martyrs of Kashmiri freedom struggle, Shehryar Khan Afridi urged for immediate measures to ensure release of sons and nephews of Ashraf Sehrai who were arrested without any due process.

AJK Hurriyat leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Zahid Safi, Shaikh Yaqoob and others attended the reference.

Shehryar Khan Afridi briefed the AJK Hurriyat leadership on the measures taken by the Kashmir Committee to highlight the Kashmir dispute and raise awareness on the issue and said that Pakistan would never deviate from the cause of Kashmir.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi led the prayers for solace of the martyrs and success of Kashmiri freedom struggle.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that the illegal occupational regime of India in Jammu and Kashmir was involved in war crimes against the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded the demand made by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi for establishing an International Medical Corridor on humanitarian basis for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as India had failed to provide medical assistance to the Kashmiri people held under double lockdown. Lauding the services of the Hurriyat leadership, Naqshbandi detailed the services of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi shared the services of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai for the Kashmir freedom movement and said that throughout his life, Sehrai never compromised on the cause of Kashmir. He said it is a must that the new generation of freedom-lovers must understand the political movement led by martyred Ashraf Sehrai. He said Islam, freedom and unity of Kashmiris were the principles pursued by Sehrai and he never deviated from the cause of Kashmir.

Syed Yousaf Naseem gave an overview of the services rendered by Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and highlighted his sacrifices. He said that the Kashmiris were tied in a blood bond with Pakistanis and they could never be separated from each other. He said that the Kashmir dispute should be beyond politics and a national narrative should be raised on the dispute. He urged the media to follow the policy of the government of Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and all actors must pursue the same policy.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb said a unified voice needs to be raised by Pakistani political parties over the Kashmir dispute.

Shaikh Abdul Mateen said Pakistan needs to send a message of hope and solidarity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the youth of Pakistan to get actively engaged on social media platforms and make the world aware of the Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir. He also called upon the Pakistani media to play its due role in the legitimate and just struggle of Kashmir and do not peddle the Indian propaganda on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Shehriyar Khan Afridi in a letter addressed to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Convener in AJK, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, condoled the custodial death of party Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, on the behalf of government and people of Pakistan. He prayed Allah Almighty to accept the struggle of Ashraf Sehrai and martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai.

In the letter, Shehriyar Afridi said the life of martyred Ashraf Sehrai is a role model for the Kashmiris and the way he remained steadfast in his efforts for the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan throughout his life is an example for the entire world. He said that the occupation authorities’ actions of denial of medical treatment to the APHC leader and then fudging of the evidences of his martyrdom show that he was martyred under a well-thought-out plan.

Shehriyar Afridi pointed out that imposition of restrictions to prevent people from attending the funeral prayers of the martyred leader and arrest of his sons and nephews also vindicate that the occupation authorities are trying to suppress the Kashmiris freedom movement but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said Pakistan’s government, people and Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir not only share the grief of the death of Ashraf Sehrai with the Kashmiri people but will make every effort for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian illegal occupation.

