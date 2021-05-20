Syed Ali Gilani’s brother-in-law passes away in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Haji Mukhtar Ahmad Makhdoomi, brother-in-law of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, passed away at a hospital in Srinagar, today.

Mukhtar Ahmad Makhdoomi, the brother of Syed Ali Gilani’s wife, breathed his last at the Srinagar’s Soura Institute of Medical Science.

Makhdoomi was born at Tujar Sharief in Sopore area o Baramulla district on April 15, 1927. He did his Matric from Lahore University with distinction. He joined Education department in 1945 and served the department till 1982.

As per the family sources of the deceased, Makhdoomi has remained Imam and of Khateeb Jamia Tujar Sharief for a long period of 30 years. They said that Makhdoomi was very simple, noble and God fearing. He is survived by three sons and two daughters, they added.

Like this: Like Loading...