AJK president pays homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone and other martyrs

No Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah and other places due to strict restrictions in Downtown as today was Mirwaiz Farooq's anniversary

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

AJK president pays homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone and other martyrs

Tributes
Kashmir Media Service

Muzaffarabad, May 21 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan, on Friday paid tributes to Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

In a special message, the AJK President reiterated his unflinching resolve that the struggle to get freedom from the oppressive Indian occupation and the realization of the right to self-determination would continue relentlessly and the mission left incomplete by Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished. “We vow to carry forward the mission of Kashmiri martyrs who offered supreme sacrifice of their lives to get rid of the oppressive foreign rule,” he asserted.

Describing Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as robust voices of the Kashmir freedom struggle that were targeted by the oppressor to weaken the liberation struggle, the AJK President said that their supreme sacrifices instead gave a new lease of life to the struggle for the right to self determination.

Sardar Masood Khan also paid homage to the martyrs of Hawal on the day of their martyrdom and said that the sacrifices offered by these martyrs will never be forgotten by the people of IIOJK, AJK, and Pakistan.

The intensity of the long struggle of the Kashmiris for freedom that has withstood decades of suppression and has grown stronger neither will reduce nor killings, arbitrary detentions, torture, and other brute tactics can dampen the spirit of freedom, he said.

The AJK President assured that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan will continue to extend political and diplomatic support to the struggling people of IIOJK and they will not be left alone in their fight for freedom and liberty. “We salute our brothers and sisters living on the other side of LoC with firm assurance that the people of AJK and Pakistan are fully behind them and they will never leave them alone,” he assured.

Sardar Masood Khan went on to say that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting for their freedom and right to self-determination for more than seven decades and they are determined to continue it till they are given a right to decide their political future through an UN-supervised referendum.


