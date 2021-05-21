Picture of the day

No Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah and other places due to strict restrictions in Downtown as today was Mirwaiz Farooq's anniversary

Anti-India, anti-Israel rallies in Islamabad, Lahore

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): A protest rally was held in Islamabad, today, to condemn the Indian and Israeli brutalities against the Kashmiris and Palestinians.

The protest rally was held under the aegis of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

Addressing the rally, the Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that atrocities against Muslims by Zionist and Hindutva terrorist regimes require a world response failing which may trigger consequences beyond regions. Flanked by Hurriyat AJK leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Yousaf Naseem, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Zahid Safi, Rafiq Dar and others, Shehryar Afridi said that Kashmir and Palestine needed immediate world attention and were a huge question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

Addressing another rally in Islamabad, Mushaal Malik, the wife of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, deplored that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine were facing the worst kind of Indian and Israeli state terrorism but the world was acting as a mute spectator.

An anti-India and anti-Israel rally was also held at Lahore Press Club by the APHC-AJK chapter. The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards bearing slogans against India and Israel. A seminar was also organised by Kashmir Centre where speakers condemned the Indian and Israeli atrocities on the innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir and Palestine.


