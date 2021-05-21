APHC condoles death of Mukhtar Makhdooomi

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed its deep and heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved family including the living legend and icon of the ongoing resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on the demise of his brother-in-law, Haji Mukhtar Ahmed Makhdooomi.

The APHC in a condolence message in Srinagar prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul highest place in jannah.

It also prayed Allah to bless the bereaved family with patience and expressed its solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

