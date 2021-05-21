Article: Mirwaiz Maulana Farooq—A champion of Kashmiriyat

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Article: Mirwaiz Maulana Farooq—A champion of Kashmiriyat

articles Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

By Kulbir Krishan

Kashmir, Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Ghani lone kashmir, kashmir ghani loneMay 21 has been a black day in recent Indian political history. On May 21, 1990, Maulana Farooq, the Mirwaiz of Kashmir, was murdered in cold blood by three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorists. The very next year, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a female suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam on the same date. And a little over a decade later, another Kashmiri political stalwart, Abdul Ghani Lone, was gunned down by pro-Pakistan terrorists, when he had just finished paying tributes to Maulana Farooq at the Idgah ground in Srinagar on May 21, 2002.

Mirwaiz Maulana Farooq was the spiritual leader of the Muslims of the Kashmir Valley. He was a great preacher and religious scholar, whose services in the educational and social upliftment of Kashmiris are recalled with respect. Control over the pulpit of the Jama Masjid Srinagar gave him a large following, which listened to his views with respect and supported him. He was consistent in his propagation of the values of Kashmiriyat, Kashmir’s syncretic culture and communal harmony.

The Mirwaiz first rose to prominence as a young 19-year-old who led the popular agitation when the Moe-e-Muqqadas disappeared from the Haztarbal shrine in the early hours of December 27, 1963. The Moe-e-Muqqadas is a hair from the beard of the Prophet, which is kept attached to a silver pendulum in a glass tube one inch in diameter with a silver top. This tube is kept in a silver casket which is normally locked securely in the Hazratbal shrine and taken out only on special occasions for viewing by the faithful. There were massive protests when it was found to be missing, leading to violence not only in Srinagar but also in some cities of East and West Pakistan and West Bengal.

Mirwaiz Maulana Farooq formed the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and made the protests a multi-faith affair, with Hindus and Sikhs also joining the demand for its recovery. The AAC gathered funds and set up arrangements to feed the thousands of protesters. It played a constructive role, urging the public to remain peaceful and also meeting officials to resolve the issue. The relic was finally recovered on January 4, 1964 and the issue was satisfactorily resolved when senior religious leaders examined it and certified it to be genuine.

Maulana Farooq played, mainly, a social and educational role though he had political influence in downtown Srinagar. In 1983, the then Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister (CM), Farooq Abdullah, was facing elections and made overtures to Maulana Farooq to form a political alliance. This was very difficult for Maulana Farooq as his family and the family of Sheikh Abdullah had been having a running feud since 1938.

To end this 45-year-old enmity, statesmanship of a high order was required and Maulana Farooq joined hands with Farooq Abdullah to end this feud. More than attaining political power, Maulana Farooq was more interested to strength Kashmiriyat, and keeping fundamentalist forces such as the Jamaat-e-lslami (JeI), J&K at bay. This “double Farooq” accord paid rich dividends and Farooq Abdullah was re-elected as the CM.

Unfortunately, on May 21,India,  lost a stalwart who was committed to the cause of “Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamooriyhat”.

Kulbir Krishan is a former IPS officer and member of National Security Advisory Board.

The views expressed are personal.

Source : The Wire


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: