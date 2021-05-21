Banners, posters in Islamabad with pictures of Molvi Farooq, Ghani Lone, other Hurriyat leaders

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): Big banners and Posters have been displayed in Islamabad, the Capital of Pakistan, with the pictures of prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on the occasion of their martyrdom anniversaries.

The banners and posters contain the slogans like, “The day to pay tributes to brave Kashmiris”, “IIOJK is an open prison under atrocious Indian army”, “Kashmiris will not allow anyone to betray the blood of Kashmiri martyrs”, “Stop killing in Kashmir” and “Kashmiris are determined to accomplish martyrs’ mission, come what may.”

Some banners and posters had the pictures of other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai Shaheed, and Masarrat Aalam Butt. Others had pictures depicting the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is to mention here that Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

Like this: Like Loading...