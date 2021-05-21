Black fungus epidemic building up, 500 cases in Gujarat alone

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Black fungus epidemic building up, 500 cases in Gujarat alone

Black Fungus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Declare mucormycosis notifiable disease, Centre tells states

New Delhi, May 21 (KMS): Hit by an alarming surge in cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) during and after Covid-19 treatment, the government today asked states to notify the lethal disease, mandating every public and private health facility to report all suspected and confirmed cases.

Doctors across India have begun calling mucormycosis an “epidemic within a pandemic” with the disease causing maiming, loss of vision and brain infection.

Haryana and Rajasthan were the first to make the disease notifiable.

Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital alone has 51 patients of black fungus, 75 per cent of them are diabetic. The disease is mostly being seen among diabetic Covid patients on steroid therapy.

The Health Ministry’s letter to states says, “This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among Covid-19 patients. The treatment requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeons, neurosurgeons, dental maxillo facial surgeons and institution of antifungal medicine Amphotericin-B.”

The ministry has asked states to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act-1897, wherein all “government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management issued by the Centre and ICMR, making it mandatory to report all suspected and confirmed cases.

Gujarat alone has reported over 500 cases. With mucormycosis raging, the Centre today announced a plan to import 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B. Minister of Chemicals Mansukh Mandaviya said the shortage of Amphotericin-B would be resolved soon.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: