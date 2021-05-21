COVID-19: Kashmir valley faces discrimination even in vaccine distribution

Picture of the day

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

COVID-19: Kashmir valley faces discrimination even in vaccine distribution

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

‘Since may 10, 93.5% of vaccine shots in Jammu, 6.5% in Kashmir’

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the discrepancy between Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered in the Muslim majority Kashmir division and Hindu-majority Jammu region has further widened over the past ten days, during which more than 93 percent of the vaccine shots given in the territory have been in Jammu.

This religious discrimination even during a humanitarian crisis like Covid-19 when world is coming together to fight against the pandemic speaks volumes about the Hindutva mindset of the occupation authorities. The step-motherly treatment to the Muslim-majority Kashmir division is evident from the data released by the information department of the IIOJK administration.

The said data shows that only 1,233 doses of the vaccine were administered in Kashmir division on May 10, compared to 26,739 doses in Jammu division. “On the same day, 7 HCWs (health care workers) and 67 FLWs (front line workers) were vaccinated in Kashmir as compared to 199 and 1,062 in Jammu division, in that order. The difference is hard to overlook,” an official privy to the data said.

The trend has continued since the start of vaccination in the territory. The administration in Kashmir division has managed to administer a total of 8,241 doses (HCW: 168, FLW: 710 and above 45: 7363) while as in Jammu division 128,529 doses of the vaccine (HCW: 1211, FLW: 6793 and above 45: 120,525) have been administered in the same time. “Which essentially means that Kashmir division has got 6.4 percent of doses since May 10, in comparison to what Jammu division has got,” the official, requesting anonymity, told a Srinagar-based English daily.

As per the daily, the numbers would have been further apart but the administration did not release the vaccination data on two occasions (May 17 and 18) after social media uproar over the discrepancies in numbers.

The date released, late Thursday evening, shows that the difference in the vaccination doses continues as 2,990 people were vaccinated in Kashmir while 12,175 were administered vaccine in Jammu region.


