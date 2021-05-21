COVID-19: Kashmir valley faces discrimination even in vaccine distribution

‘Since may 10, 93.5% of vaccine shots in Jammu, 6.5% in Kashmir’

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the discrepancy between Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered in the Muslim majority Kashmir division and Hindu-majority Jammu region has further widened over the past ten days, during which more than 93 percent of the vaccine shots given in the territory have been in Jammu.

This religious discrimination even during a humanitarian crisis like Covid-19 when world is coming together to fight against the pandemic speaks volumes about the Hindutva mindset of the occupation authorities. The step-motherly treatment to the Muslim-majority Kashmir division is evident from the data released by the information department of the IIOJK administration.

The said data shows that only 1,233 doses of the vaccine were administered in Kashmir division on May 10, compared to 26,739 doses in Jammu division. “On the same day, 7 HCWs (health care workers) and 67 FLWs (front line workers) were vaccinated in Kashmir as compared to 199 and 1,062 in Jammu division, in that order. The difference is hard to overlook,” an official privy to the data said.

The trend has continued since the start of vaccination in the territory. The administration in Kashmir division has managed to administer a total of 8,241 doses (HCW: 168, FLW: 710 and above 45: 7363) while as in Jammu division 128,529 doses of the vaccine (HCW: 1211, FLW: 6793 and above 45: 120,525) have been administered in the same time. “Which essentially means that Kashmir division has got 6.4 percent of doses since May 10, in comparison to what Jammu division has got,” the official, requesting anonymity, told a Srinagar-based English daily.

As per the daily, the numbers would have been further apart but the administration did not release the vaccination data on two occasions (May 17 and 18) after social media uproar over the discrepancies in numbers.

The date released, late Thursday evening, shows that the difference in the vaccination doses continues as 2,990 people were vaccinated in Kashmir while 12,175 were administered vaccine in Jammu region.

