COVID-19 surge: First case of Black Fungus confirmed in Jammu

Jammu, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Friday confirmed the first case of Mucormycosis popularly known as “Black Fungus” at Government Medical Collage, Jammu.

The Principal of GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan, told media that a Mucormycosis case has been found in a 40-year-old patient and he is under observation. She said, the patient has recently recovered from Covid-19, however, he is now suffering from “uncontrolled diabetes”.

Dr Sudan said that sugar level of the patient is 900 and has got Mucormycosis due to long term use of steroid drugs.

Pertinently, around half a dozen cases of Mucormycosis were found in Kashmir Valley last year, among them three patients had died.

