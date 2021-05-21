Strict curfew, other restrictions to prevent march in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have imposed strict curfew and other restrictions to prevent the march and prayer meetings already announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had called for a complete shutdown and a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar, today, to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries. All Parties Hurriyat Conference had also given the call for the shutdown on the occasion.

Srinagar-based media reports said that the authorities have decided to strictly enforce corona curfew on May 21, marking Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone’s martyrdom anniversaries. The reports citing official sources said that Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar held meeting with all DIsG and SSsP through virtual mode to take stock of the situation. “It was decided that Police shall enforce strictest corona curfew tomorrow (21 May),” the officials said.

Indian forces’ personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and other major cities and towns across the occupied territory to enforce the curfew and other restrictions. The barricades and concertina wires have been erected at different places to thwart the public movement and foil the march.

A group of photographers who were on their way to the old Srinagar city was stopped at Bishembar Nagar and Babademb area, and were told: “There are directions from the top not to allow anyone towards downtown.”

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, besides the shutdown and march, an extensive campaign was launched on social media which would continue till 21st May (today) to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris. Posters and banners will also be displayed all across the occupied territory. Prayer meetings will be held all across the territory, today.

The people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world are going to hold protest rallies and prayer meetings today. Special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest will be held there on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remained under house arrest on his father’s martyrdom anniversary. He had been under illegal and arbitrary house arrest since 5 August 2019.

Notably, Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

