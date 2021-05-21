Hurriyat leaders continue to pay homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continue to pay rich tributes to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries, today.

It was on this day in 1990 when Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar. Indian troops had killed seventy mourners by opening indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the same day in 2002.

APHC leader and the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Farida Bahenji, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, by sacrificing their lives, these leaders gave a clear message to their enemies that freedom of Kashmir was the only solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, in his statement in Srinagar paid homage to all Kashmir martyrs who sacrificed their lives for a scared cause particularly Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone. He said, these martyrs showed a path to the depressed people of IIOJK, adding that it was because of the sacrifices of these martyrs that the Kashmir dispute was dominating world politics particularly the regional politics. He said, best tribute to the martyrs is to follow the path for which they sacrificed their lives.

The Jammu Kashmir Employee Movement spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar paying tributes to the martyred Hurriyat leaders said Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq was a religious, social and political leader whereas Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was a heedful and fearless leader who sacrificed their lives for their belief in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyrs leaders and said that Indian agencies had been using all tactics to suppress the ongoing liberation movement. He said that Indian agencies also martyred Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone to achieve their nefarious objectives. He added that despite all the tyranny and oppression of India, Kashmiris were continuing their struggle and were determined to accomplish the mission of their great martyrs at all costs.

Like this: Like Loading...