Hurriyat leaders continue to pay homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone

IIOJK people urged to make shutdown on Friday successful

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Hurriyat leaders continue to pay homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continue to pay rich tributes to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries, today.

It was on this day in 1990 when Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar. Indian troops had killed seventy mourners by opening indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the same day in 2002.

APHC leader and the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Farida Bahenji, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, by sacrificing their lives, these leaders gave a clear message to their enemies that freedom of Kashmir was the only solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, in his statement in Srinagar paid homage to all Kashmir martyrs who sacrificed their lives for a scared cause particularly Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone. He said, these martyrs showed a path to the depressed people of IIOJK, adding that it was because of the sacrifices of these martyrs that the Kashmir dispute was dominating world politics particularly the regional politics. He said, best tribute to the martyrs is to follow the path for which they sacrificed their lives.

The Jammu Kashmir Employee Movement spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar paying tributes to the martyred Hurriyat leaders said Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq was a religious, social and political leader whereas Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was a heedful and fearless leader who sacrificed their lives for their belief in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyrs leaders and said that Indian agencies had been using all tactics to suppress the ongoing liberation movement. He said that Indian agencies also martyred Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone to achieve their nefarious objectives. He added that despite all the tyranny and oppression of India, Kashmiris were continuing their struggle and were determined to accomplish the mission of their great martyrs at all costs.


