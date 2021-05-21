IAF pilot killed in MiG-21 crash in India’s Punjab state

New Dehli, May 21 (KMS): A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed in India’s Punjab state in the wee hours, today.

The incident took place around 1 am on Friday when the Mig-21 of the IAF crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga area of Punjab. The slain has been identified as Air force Squadron leader, Abhinav Choudhary.

The Indian aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened at Moga area of the state, the IAF said.

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Squadron leader, Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries,” IAF tweeted.

“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said. The IAF further said, “A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector.”

Like this: Like Loading...