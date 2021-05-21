Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different areas of the territory.

The troops launched the CASOs in Natipora in Srinagar and Haigam in Sopore.

The Indian forces’ personnel also continued such operations in different areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Budgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban and Doda districts. Notably, IIOJK is already under military siege and COVID-19 lockdown

Meanwhile, unknown persons chopped down several apple trees belonging to two persons in Karimabad area of Pulwama district.

