Jammu Kashmir Forum France holds prayer meeting for Kashmiri martyrs

Paris (France), May 21 (KMS): A prayer meeting was organized by the President of Jammu Kashmir Forum France, Mirza Asif Jral, at Minhaj-ul-Quran International France, today, on the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the victims of Hawal massacre.

Allama Mir Hassan Qadri, Director of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, France, offered prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir.

Mirza Asif Jral and Chaudhry Naeem while talking to 44 news channel UK said that the world should open its eyes and stop the oppression and barbarism in Kashmir which is going on for years. They said that no country except Pakistan was raising voice for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been facing the worst military siege for the last over two years and their life has become miserable. He said that the Kashmiri people have pledged that they will continue their struggle till their freedom from the Indian yoke.

