Maharashtra: 13 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, India, May 21 (KMS): Bodies of at least 13 Naxals were recovered, today, from the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district where an encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli, Sandip Patil, said, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.

The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal’s broke out during early morning at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli.

The encounter was going on till last reports came in.

