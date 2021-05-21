Moosvi welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as a result of global pressure and described it a satisfactory move.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the Israeli aggression on Gaza, said, Israel is displacing the oppressed Palestinian Muslims from their land and is blowing all global laws in this regard.

He expressed deep concern over the trauma of hundreds of Palestinian men, women and children in Gaza and said that the so-called Greater Israel plan is a serious threat to the future of the Middle East.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi said that the world powers should also come forward and help resolve the other disputes of the world.

