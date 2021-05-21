No Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid, other places due to curbs in IIOJK

Picture of the day

No Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah and other places due to strict restrictions in Downtown as today was Mirwaiz Farooq's anniversary

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

No Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid, other places due to curbs in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Juma prayers could not be held, today, at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and several main mosques, dargahs and imambargahs of the territory due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

The occupation authorities intensified curfew and other restrictions across the occupied territory, today, to prevent people from conducting a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar and holding prayer meetings.

Call for the march and prayer meetings was given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

However, due to severe restrictions, Juma prayers could not be held at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal and other main mosques, dargahs and imambargahs in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was assassinated by the agents of Indian agencies after barging into his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of the city. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.


