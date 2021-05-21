No Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid, other places due to curbs in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Juma prayers could not be held, today, at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and several main mosques, dargahs and imambargahs of the territory due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

The occupation authorities intensified curfew and other restrictions across the occupied territory, today, to prevent people from conducting a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar and holding prayer meetings.

Call for the march and prayer meetings was given by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.

However, due to severe restrictions, Juma prayers could not be held at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal and other main mosques, dargahs and imambargahs in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was assassinated by the agents of Indian agencies after barging into his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of the city. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

Like this: Like Loading...