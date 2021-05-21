Prayer meetings for Kashmiri martyrs held in Rawalpindi

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

No Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah and other places due to strict restrictions in Downtown as today was Mirwaiz Farooq's anniversary

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Prayer meetings for Kashmiri martyrs held in Rawalpindi

Tributes Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Rawalpindi, May 21 (KMS): Under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Kashmir Center Media Wing, Rawalpindi, a prayer meeting was held on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, today.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain, Director General Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kayani, Deputy Director Raja Khan Afsar Khan, and Deputy General Secretary PML-N Poonch Raja Abid Ali Abid addressed the gathering.

Syed Yusuf Naseem in his address said it is due to the Kashmiris’ sacrifices that despite India’s more than one million troops and aggressive policies, the Kashmir freedom movement is going on successfully today. He said, India has used all its oppressive and cruel tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment but failed in its nefarious designs.

Addressing the gathering, Raja Najabat Hussain said that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone Shaheed were targeted and martyred. “The candle which was lit by these great leaders with their holy blood has spread all over the world today. The Kashmiri people are facing the atrocities of India just for their right to self-determination,” he said. Raja Najabat Hussain said the world must know that lasting peace in the region is not possible without giving the Kashmiris their due rights.

Director General Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kayani said that Kashmiris had written the story of sacrifices with their holy blood. Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone proved that the Indian oppression and tyranny cannot stop the Kashmiris’ journey for freedom, he said.

Deputy Director Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Raja Khan Afsar Khan said in his address that Kashmir Cell is effectively playing his role in highlighting the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. He presented a resolution in which he paid homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone Shaheed and tens of thousands of other Kashmiri martyrs.

It was reiterated that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for the freedom from India and the accession of the entire Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan till complete success. At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone Shaheed and other Kashmiri martyrs.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: