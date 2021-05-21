Prayer meetings for Kashmiri martyrs held in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, May 21 (KMS): Under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Kashmir Center Media Wing, Rawalpindi, a prayer meeting was held on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, today.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain, Director General Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kayani, Deputy Director Raja Khan Afsar Khan, and Deputy General Secretary PML-N Poonch Raja Abid Ali Abid addressed the gathering.

Syed Yusuf Naseem in his address said it is due to the Kashmiris’ sacrifices that despite India’s more than one million troops and aggressive policies, the Kashmir freedom movement is going on successfully today. He said, India has used all its oppressive and cruel tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment but failed in its nefarious designs.

Addressing the gathering, Raja Najabat Hussain said that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone Shaheed were targeted and martyred. “The candle which was lit by these great leaders with their holy blood has spread all over the world today. The Kashmiri people are facing the atrocities of India just for their right to self-determination,” he said. Raja Najabat Hussain said the world must know that lasting peace in the region is not possible without giving the Kashmiris their due rights.

Director General Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kayani said that Kashmiris had written the story of sacrifices with their holy blood. Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone proved that the Indian oppression and tyranny cannot stop the Kashmiris’ journey for freedom, he said.

Deputy Director Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Raja Khan Afsar Khan said in his address that Kashmir Cell is effectively playing his role in highlighting the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. He presented a resolution in which he paid homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone Shaheed and tens of thousands of other Kashmiri martyrs.

It was reiterated that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for the freedom from India and the accession of the entire Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan till complete success. At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone Shaheed and other Kashmiri martyrs.

