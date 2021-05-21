World peace linked to settlement of Kashmir, Palestine disputes

Mushaal questions role of UN, UNSC amid continued HR violations in Palestine, IIOJK

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation (PCO) and the wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and inhabitants of war-torn Palestine are facing worst form of terrorism at the hand of their respective occupational powers.

Speaking at a rally held in Islamabad to protest against human right violations in Kashmir and Palestine on Friday, Mushaal said that on one hand Hindutva regime of India unleashed a wave of barbarism and state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir valley while on the other the apartheid Israeli state made the life a hell of the innocent Palestinians through continued airstrikes and ruthless bombardments.

The Hurriyat leader said that the world was looking the bloodbath of the innocent and helpless Muslims like a silent spectators and no one had the courage to give a shut-up call to these two terrorist states. She vowed that Kashmiri and Palestine people could not be deterred and frightened through such brutal tactics, as they would continue struggle for their legitimate, just and birth rights come what may.

Mushaal questioned the role of UNSC and UN and said that what was the purpose of such world bodies, which could not implement their own resolutions. She said it seemed their roles are just limited to pass resolutions and condemnations instead of taking any practical steps to stop aggression. However, she said that the world bodies could be seen playing active role when somewhere Muslims are in dominant position or where non-Muslim minority faced minor issues.

The PCO Chairperson urged that the Muslim world should take up the issue as there is a serious need of overhauling these world bodies so as to make them purposeful or else their existence would be of no good. She demanded time is ripe that the OIC should prove its worth and should play a proactive role in this critical time of Muslim history.

She urged the world community to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine disputes as per the aspirations of the inhabitants of the areas or else peace in the world would remain a distant dream.

