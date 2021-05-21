Zionist, Hindutva state terrorism requires world response: Afridi

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that atrocities against Muslims by Zionist and Hindutva terrorist regimes require a world response failing which may trigger consequences beyond regions.

Shehryar Khan Afridi was addressing the participants of a protest rally held in Islamabad under the aegis of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries. He said that Kashmir and Palestine needed immediate world attention and were a huge question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

Flanked by Hurriyat AJK leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Yousaf Naseem and others, Shehryar Afridi said, it is high time for the world to speak on Kashmir as humanity is under attack from the Zionist and Hindutva terrorists.

He said, “The resistance of Kashmiris and Palestinians reminds us of the resilience of the humans against the oppression and barbarism. He said that 57 Muslim states needed to roar like lions and Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had represented the aspirations of the entire Kashmiris in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Kashmir Committee Chairman said that all political parties stood united on the Kashmir and Palestine disputes and ‘we will keep our struggle for the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine irrespective of consequences.’ He added that the United Nation’s failure in stopping the genocide of Kashmiris and Palestinians might lead to the fate of League of Nations.

Shehryar Afridi deplored that the Indian government had refused Pakistan’s request for setting up an International Medical Corridor for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had been put under double lockdown. He said that Pakistan was a responsible state but India was time and again provoking Pakistan by attacking the Kashmiri people. He said the targeting of Muslims across the globe needs the leadership of Muslim Ummah to sit together and adopt a united voice and follow a strategy to protect the humanity which was under attack from Zionist and Hindutva terrorists.

He lauded the AJK chapter of Hurriyat leaders who have sacrificed their homes, families and assets just for their love for freedom.

Like this: Like Loading...