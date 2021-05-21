Zionist, Hindutva state terrorism requires world response: Afridi

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

No Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah and other places due to strict restrictions in Downtown as today was Mirwaiz Farooq's anniversary

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Zionist, Hindutva state terrorism requires world response: Afridi

Kashmir Media Service

 

Islamabad, May 21 (KMS): The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that atrocities against Muslims by Zionist and Hindutva terrorist regimes require a world response failing which may trigger consequences beyond regions.

Shehryar Khan Afridi was addressing the participants of a protest rally held in Islamabad under the aegis of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries.  He said that Kashmir and Palestine needed immediate world attention and were a huge question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

Flanked by Hurriyat AJK leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Yousaf Naseem and others, Shehryar Afridi said, it is high time for the world to speak on Kashmir as humanity is under attack from the Zionist and Hindutva terrorists.

He said, “The resistance of Kashmiris and Palestinians reminds us of the resilience of the humans against the oppression and barbarism. He said that 57 Muslim states needed to roar like lions and Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had represented the aspirations of the entire Kashmiris in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Kashmir Committee Chairman said that all political parties stood united on the Kashmir and Palestine disputes and ‘we will keep our struggle for the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine irrespective of consequences.’ He added that the United Nation’s failure in stopping the genocide of Kashmiris and Palestinians might lead to the fate of League of Nations.

Shehryar Afridi deplored that the Indian government had refused Pakistan’s request for setting up an International Medical Corridor for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had been put under double lockdown. He said that Pakistan was a responsible state but India was time and again provoking Pakistan by attacking the Kashmiri people. He said the targeting of Muslims across the globe needs the leadership of Muslim Ummah to sit together and adopt a united voice and follow a strategy to protect the humanity which was under attack from Zionist and Hindutva terrorists.

He lauded the AJK chapter of Hurriyat leaders who have sacrificed their homes, families and assets just for their love for freedom.


