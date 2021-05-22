AAC expresses concern over misleading write-ups in some Indian media

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed deeply concern over misleading write-ups appearing in some Indian media platforms on the 31st martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

The AAC, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, there is a concerted attempt by certain state powerful quarters who control all modes of communication to exploit the Shaheed leader’s Shahadat – a very tragic and painful incident in Kashmir’s recent history.

It is a disturbing trend to misinterpret events with mischievous intent to promote a certain narrative through manipulation and half truths to sow discord and create confusion in the minds of the people of Kashmir who are reeling under the impact of a protracted conflict, recent events and the tragic affects of corona virus, it added.

The AAC urged the people to be wary of these efforts and stay alert to these tactics and strategies meant to create diversion, and further demoralize people going through difficult times.

It said that under the leadership of its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq it will continue to pursue peacefully and with patience its efforts for the realisation of the will and aspirations of the people of Kashmir in resolution of the Kashmir dispute as was the dream of Shaheed e Molvi Mohammed Farooq.

Like this: Like Loading...