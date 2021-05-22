AAC remembers Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has paid rich tributes to its founder, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, the Hawal martyrs and Hurriyat leader, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for their great sacrifices.

The AAC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was a born leader, a torchbearer for the people and the party who led by example. Strong on his convictions throughout life, his focus was to strive for and highlight the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people in the light of promises made to them, and its realisation in a peaceful and just manner, it said.

The statement maintained that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was an ardent advocate of unity and brotherhood among people and believed it to be the means to succeed in any endeavour. “He made all out efforts to forge unity and erase divisions and factionalism among the people of J&K and also Muslims globally,” it added.

The AAC said that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq’s life was dedicated to the welfare of his people. “As the Mirwaiz, a social and educational reformer and as a strong political voice, he would champion the cause of his people. The religious, educational and social institutions Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq headed were driven by the concern for each other’s welfare and advancement, especially of the downtrodden and poorer sections of the society,” it said.

The statement said that in today’s testing time of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the best way to pay tribute to Mirwaiz Farooq was by exhibiting a spirit of mutual cooperation and extending a helping hand to each other especially the poor and the needy, COVID-19 affected, and other deserving people so that everyone comes out of this humanitarian crisis successfully. People should assist all civil society initiatives and NGOs who are helping in the battle against this deadly disease and providing food and other assistance to the poor and needy whose livelihood has been destroyed and badly affected by the pandemic lockdown, it added.

The AAC statement said that the mohalla and Masjid committees in each area should ensure that no one in the area goes without food and medical assistance. It said that at its own level and under the socio-welfare and humanitarian organisation Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was engaged in medical, humanitarian and relief and rehabilitation work in this pandemic.

The AAC pledged to continue to pursue peacefully and with patience to work for the realisation of the will and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as was the dream of its founder Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

